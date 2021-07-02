0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $16.31 million and approximately $189,220.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00099484 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

