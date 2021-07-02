$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Prologis reported sales of $944.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $126.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis by 8.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

