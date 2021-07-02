$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million.

INDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,457. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.98. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.