$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.11. Camden National reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.

CAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 49,942 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.37. 888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,346. Camden National has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $707.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

