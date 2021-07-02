$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter worth $9,717,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in NOV by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,812 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 48,802 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.23. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

