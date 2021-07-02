101,500 Shares in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 365,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,823,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 207,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 835,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,382,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

GLYC stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

