10,280 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

