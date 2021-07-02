158,056 Shares in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFCG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,314,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,313,000.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Shares of AFC Gamma stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 2,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

AFCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.