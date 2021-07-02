$17.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report sales of $17.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.81 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $72.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.50 billion to $73.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $74.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.01 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.