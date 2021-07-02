181,988 Shares in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 0.17% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

DBVT stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. DBV Technologies S.A. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

