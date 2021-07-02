$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to post $2.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.38 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after acquiring an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,261. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.