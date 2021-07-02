2,037 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $19,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $124.05 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.95.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

