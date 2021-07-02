20,781 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,781 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Xilinx makes up about 0.6% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,569,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.20. 49,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,375. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

