21Vianet Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,563 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,691% compared to the typical daily volume of 56 put options.

VNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of VNET stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.56. 25,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.23.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 137,314 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

