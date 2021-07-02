$22.24 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post $22.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.75 million and the highest is $23.40 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.06 million to $101.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $124.94 million, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $149.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million.

ADMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,840,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

ADMS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. 2,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.71.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

