23,802 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VELOU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,556,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VELOU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.