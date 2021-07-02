250,000 Shares in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

Aurora Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.33. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

