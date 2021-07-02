250,000 Shares in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned 6.85% of CA Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAHC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,482. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

