2,555 Shares in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $688.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.99. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

