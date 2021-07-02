$267.07 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post sales of $267.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.29 million and the lowest is $267.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $207.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.92.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $152.58. The company had a trading volume of 137,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 292.14, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.89. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $163.43.

In other news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,316.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $55,841,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 95,519 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after buying an additional 93,214 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

