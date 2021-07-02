282,180 Shares in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 282,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $4.38 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

