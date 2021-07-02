29,157 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,157 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,478 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.84. 28,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,678,719. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

