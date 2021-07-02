2key.network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. 2key.network has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $146,239.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00053543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.89 or 0.00686247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,105,066 coins. 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

