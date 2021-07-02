2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in 2U were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 236.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in 2U by 69.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWOU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

