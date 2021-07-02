320 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

MAR stock opened at $139.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

