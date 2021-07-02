$330.52 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce $330.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.60 million to $331.00 million. MSA Safety reported sales of $314.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

MSA stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,894. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $172.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

