3,300 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,695,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,710,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,546,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $103.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.41.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

