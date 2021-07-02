400,000 Shares in two (NYSE:TWOA) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in two (NYSE:TWOA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of TWO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in TWO in the first quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

TWOA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,761. two has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

