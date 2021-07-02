4,429 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $19,411,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $311.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

