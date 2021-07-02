4,437 Shares in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Acquired by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

