4NEW (KWATT) Tops One Day Volume of $3,431.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $40,311.73 and approximately $3,431.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 4NEW

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

