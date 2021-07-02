500 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. First Command Bank bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $104.20 and a 12-month high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

