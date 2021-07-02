50,623 Shares in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Meten EdtechX Education Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ METX opened at $0.97 on Friday. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Company Profile

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

