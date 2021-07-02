51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $77.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.93. 51job has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 2.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 20.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

