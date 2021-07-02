$537.97 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report sales of $537.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.40 million and the highest is $539.50 million. Entegris posted sales of $448.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

ENTG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,350. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.