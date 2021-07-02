538,600 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 538,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cannae as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after purchasing an additional 917,020 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,284 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 603,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 154,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNNE. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

