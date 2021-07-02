$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $700,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADAP shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 228,234 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADAP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,585. The firm has a market cap of $660.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.78. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

