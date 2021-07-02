625 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $657.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $609.77. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.53 and a 1 year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

