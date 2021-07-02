$67.46 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce $67.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.16 million to $67.61 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $270.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.09 million to $271.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $294.86 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $301.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,018. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.