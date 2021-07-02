$702.45 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report sales of $702.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $724.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $229.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.49. 7,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.