$702.45 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to report sales of $702.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $724.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $680.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $229.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.49. 7,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

