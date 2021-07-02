869,020 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 869,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIIIU. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 1st quarter worth $464,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

