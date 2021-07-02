89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 701,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of 89bio by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 89bio by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956 and have sold 17,850 shares worth $443,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.71 million and a P/E ratio of -6.03. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.