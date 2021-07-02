$973.60 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to post sales of $973.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $973.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $974.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $931.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $4,278,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $156.88. 396,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $128.76 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.