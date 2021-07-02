ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABB. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in ABB by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. 37,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,751. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

