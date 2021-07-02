Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 31st total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of AOD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 198,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,538. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

