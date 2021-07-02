AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Up 2.8%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s share price rose 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 3,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,039,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

ACIU has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 2,711.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

