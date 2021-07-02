ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $839.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,976,000 after buying an additional 620,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 393,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.