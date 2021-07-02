Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue lowered shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to a reduce rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Accor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

