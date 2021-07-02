AceD Market Capitalization Achieves $64,332.87 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $64,332.87 and $1,219.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AceD has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.