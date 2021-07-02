ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $622,561.82 and $146,754.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052070 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 114.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

